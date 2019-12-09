The 77th Annual Golden Globe award nominees list has been released, following a live announcement on Monday, with just under one month to go until the ceremony.

The nominations ceremony aired via Facebook Live on the Golden Globes Facebook Page and on the Golden Globes website.

Ricky Gervais is set to host the Golden Globe Awards on the 5th of January, 2020 to honor the work of the TV and film industry over the last year.

See complete list of the nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes below.

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin

Andrew Scott

Stellan Skarsgård

Henry Winkler

Best TV Series, Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” Cats

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” Frozen 2

“Spirit” The Lion King

“Stand Up” Harriet

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobia Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The IrishmanBest Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kathy Bates

Annette Bening

Laura Dern

Jennifer Lopez

Margot Robbie

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Animated Motion Picture

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Frozen 2

Best Director – Motion Picture

Martin Scorsese

Quentin Tarantino

Bong Joon Ho

Sam Mendes

Todd Phillips

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale

Antonio Banderas

Adam Driver

Joaquin Phoenix

Jonathan Pryce

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina

Ana de Armas

Beanie Feldstein

Emma Thompson

Cate Blanchett

Best TV Series, Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Rocketman

Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

The Two Popes

