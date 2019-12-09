Miss South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned the new Miss Universe 2019.

Miss Universe 2019, South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines crowned the Miss Universe 2019 during the pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Before she was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday night Zozibini Tunzi the 2019 Miss Universe said: “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me — with my kind of skin and my kind of hair — was never considered to be beautiful,”

“I think it is time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine.”

Steve Harvey was the host of the pageant for the fifth time sporting a bedazzled green and gold suit jacket.

He was commenting on a costume from earlier in week and said Miss Philippines won the National Costume Contest. But the woman standing next to him said she was Miss Malaysia.”Y’all got to quit doing this to me,” he said.

This is feminism. She truly deserved the crown. #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/QYJQhzEGNy — Rubén Ortega (@rubenraudaless) December 9, 2019

DSS reacts to alleged abduction of Sowore in Court

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

