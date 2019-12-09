The Labour Unions have shutdown Ekiti State University over Fayemi’s sack of over 1,000 workers.

Recall that the Ekiti State University (EKSU) had sacked over 1000 workers after a staff audit exercise.

Most affected are workers employed between 2016 and 2018.

The spokesperson of the university, Bode Olofinmuagun, announced the development in a statement after a meeting of the university’s Governing Council on Thursday.

Details shortly…

