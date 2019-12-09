Kula (Rivers) – Belema Pipeline Limited, a subsidiary of Belema Oil Producing, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s support for the growth of indigenous firms.

Mr Mufa-a Welsh, Director, Belema Oil producing, made the commendation on Monday at a news briefing held in Robert-Kiri Island, Kula, Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers.

He said that the Buhari-led government had created the enabling environment for indigenous firms to thrive.

Welsh said that the presidential approval for an oil and gas export terminal had birthed the Dehydrating Unit Tank Farm project that would start soon.

IPPIS: ASUU South East insists it will erode university autonomy



The director listed other projects proposed to commence at the Island to include, gas plant, industrial estate, pipe coating plant and helipad.

“President Buhari gave us the opportunity to launch on, and most of these projects will commence in the next few weeks.

“We appreciate the president for remembering Kula, because as a community this has never happened to us before.

“We will effectively make use of the opportunity given to us for the empowerment of the people,” he said.

Welsh stated that adequate compensation had been made to the aboriginal occupants of Robert-Kiri Island, where the projects would be located.

“I appreciate the occupants of Robert-Kiri island for agreeing to relocate so that the needed development can take place.

“You have seen ongoing land reclamation work, it will extend to the island, it may be hazardous to their health, so we pleaded with them to relocate to any nearby island,” he said.

He assured that the company would provide basic infrastructure to make life more meaningful in their current location.

“A robust plan has been put in place to ensure that the occupants of other islands around this area do not lack social amenities such as water, light and even security,” he said.(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

