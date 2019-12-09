A youth group from six Niger Delta states (Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Cross River and Edo) has issued seven days ultimatum to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to to the Chief Chibuike Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation over the group’s recent attack on him in Madrid, Spain.

The youths under the aegis of Concerned Youths of Niger Delta (CYND) who lamented that the act was “national embarrassments,” warned that they were going to destroy all the Igbo properties in Ikwere land and Niger Delta if IPOB tries such attacks again.

The Concerned Youths of Niger Delta said: ‘The IPOB should remember that all the Igbos in South-South have and do businesses in Rivers state particularly in Ikwere land, which happens to be Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s ethnic nationality.

‘We are going to destroy all the Igbo properties in Ikwere land and Niger Delta if they try it again. Ikwere ethnic nationality has four Local Government Areas in Rivers state including Port Harcourt City, Obio Akpor, Emohua and Ikwere Echie Local Governments.’

Also the leadership and members of Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM) has asked President Mohammadu Buhari to direct the Diplomatic Community in Spain to fish out perpetrators the act and take necessary actions.

Amaechi was attacked by a group of IPOB members in Madrid, while attending a climate change conference in the country.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of their emergency meeting on the matter in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital at the weekend, the National Coordinator of the group, Commander Chikaru Oronda Ndamati, warned IPOB against venting their anger on Amaechi and other national leaders over their personal grievances.

“Having accepted the responsibility of the attack on Amaechi in Spain, IPOB should also be ready to take full responsibility for any reaction that will come out from their dastardly act if IPOB fails to tender apology within seven days.”

Other youths’ leaders who signed the communiqué at the end of the meeting include state coordinators Comrade Effiong Abang (Akwa Ibom); Hon. Ubong Stephens (Cross River); General Mike Gibson Saware (Bayelsa); Comrade Clement Okarevu (Delta and Comrade Nosa Momoh (Edo).

The group, therefore, urged the Federal Government “to take the matter before the international community to compel world leaders to always beef up security around Nigerian leaders on foreign trips”.

Besides, the youths asked the presidency to impress on the Spanish authorities to extradite those arrested for such securities breach in Spain for trial in Nigeria.

Also the Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM) in a statement signed by Azubike Chikere Wanjoku President General said they received with great pains the news of the attack on our son, a former Governor of Rivers state, a respected and performing Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria while on a national assignment in Madrid, Spain by some disgruntled and misguided persons.

We condemn in strong terms such barbaric and unpatriotic actions which shows the non-nationalistic nature of the perpetrators.

We want to bring to the notice of the perpetrators that, Rt Hon Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi is an IKWERRE son who is greatly revered and loved.

The IKWERRE people as distinct people will never tolerate any attack on our sons and daughters in any part of the world. Therefore the attackers and sponsors must be put on notice.

We call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria *HE Mohammadu Buhari GCFR* to direct the Diplomatic Community in Spain to fish out perpetrators of such act and take necessary actions.

As Ikwerre people, we coexist and relate well with people from all walks of life and therefore consider it provocative and malicious for people to gather themselves under any umbrella to attack our son.

Otherwise we call on all other Ethnic Organisations to call their members and affiliate bodies to order.

We want to assure everyone that Ikwerre people are law abiding but never cowards and must not be taken for granted while calling on our Sons and Daughters to remain calm while waiting for further decisions of the Leadership.

Certainly we will continue to defend our people anyday anytime…OHIA HIA! KPEM!! KPETEM !!!

