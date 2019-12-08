Anambra State monthly Walk for Life fitness exercise took place after a month break, as the Christmas edition of the monthly walk started at the Amawbia flyover, through the UNIZIK temporary site and terminated at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

The thirteenth edition of the walk was well attended by those within Awka and environs, as the Chairman of Anambra State Sports Development Commission, Chief Tony Oli, said the walk has fully resumed after the break.

Oli disclosed that the state had various activities in sports that would promote healthy living next year.

He called on private agencies and meaningful individuals to partner Anambra to further implement all the developmental plans for the state.

In his reaction, the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Governor Obiano, Mr. Emeka Ozumba pointed out that it was important to keep oneself healthy, especially now the festive season is fast approaching in order for one to remain fit throughout the period of the Christmas and New Year characterised with lots activities and merriment.

Also speaking, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra Broadcasting Service, Chief Uche Nworah, said that the walk has become part of Ndi Anambra, commending the State government through the Sports Development Commission for a job well done.

