Governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, have been pencilled down for leadership awards on December 12, in Enugu.

The award which is organized by First News magazine, an Enugu based publication is aimed at rewarding excellence in leadership and other spheres of human endeavour.

Other award recipients include the Speaker of the Enugu state House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, Chief Executive Officer of Peace Mass Transit, Chief Maduka Onyishi and former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Vita Aba among others.

Speaking to journalists in Enugu, the Chairman of the organising committee of the event, Dr. Destiny Ajah said that the bestowing of the awards on the recipient by the magazine presentation is to recognise and reward excellence.

“The magazine came into existence in the year 2012. And we have set up this award in recognition of excellence and to encourage the good deeds of individuals in our environment and beyond,” he said.

