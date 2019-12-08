An online newspaper, Kwararafa Reporters has named Senator Dino Melaye as its man of the year 2019. According to the Media Adviser to Sen. Melaye, Gideon Ayodele, the online platform on Sunday honoured the iconic politician and two-time member of the National Assembly with the prestigious man of the year award in recognition of his contributions to the political development of the nation.

The award ceremony was held at the NBC Century House, Wuse Zone 6 in Abuja.

He said that “according to the online news platform, the recognition is aimed at further spurring other Nigerians to engender good governance and ultimately, a better society through diligence, hard work, personal integrity and leadership as exemplified by Melaye and fellow awardees.”

He recalled that Sen. Melaye is a recipient of numerous awards from within Nigeria and abroad, including being a serial winner of the Senate Press Corps’ coveted senator of the year award for 2016 and 2017 consecutively.

“The most recent in the string of laurels in Sen. Melaye’s kitty is the outstanding personality of the year award 2019 at the north central service awards held on November 21 in Abuja.

“It is therefore, heartening that Sen. Melaye will be honoured again, with the man of the year award 2019 alongside other prominent awardees at the Kwararafa Reporters’ awards night to mark the third anniversary of the blossoming media outfit,” said the media adviser.

