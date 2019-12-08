Reaction have continued to pure in as Anthony Joshua beat Ruiz Jr to reclaim the world heavyweight titles he lost in June this yea

The Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Senior Advocate Festus Keyamo, SAN said: ‘The stunning comeback of Anthony Joshua reaffirms the fact that winners are not those who are too strong to fail or fall; it is rather those who possess the ability to dust themselves up and rise again each time they fail or fall, because failure sometimes occur even to …

Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan the Senate President on his part said: ‘A hearty congratulations to Anthony Joshua for successfully regaining his heavyweight titles following a re-match with Andy Ruiz Jnr. this evening. Joshua displayed the resilience and the indomitable spirit of champions. He is indeed a champion.”

Anthony Joshua. Great mentality. He took an L. He didn’t blame anyone. He didn’t say anyone imposed Ruiz Jr on him. He focused, trained harder, switched strategy and came back with a master class tactical victory! pic.twitter.com/lGKNxjsyuK — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 7, 2019

The moment Anthony Joshua almost removed Ruiz' head from his neck. pic.twitter.com/SFCu8ZgHbn — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) December 7, 2019

Congratulations homeboy, ANTHONY JOSHUA… pic.twitter.com/11xzlX71if — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) December 7, 2019

Anthony Joshua: Andy are you ready to retire?



Andy Ruiz: I wanna see a 3rd fight!



The energy of these 2!! 💯💯💯💯#RuizJoshua2

pic.twitter.com/aCCqGLn4HM — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) December 7, 2019

