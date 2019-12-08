The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has kicked against the newly introduced marriage certificate law by the federal government.

National President of the fellowship, Rev. Felix Omobude, yesterday in a press statement he personally signed in Benin City, chided the Ministry of Interior for imposing such anti-Christian law on the church in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that the federal government through the Ministry of Interior recently announced a compulsory N30, 000 charge licence for Christian worship centres for the conduct of statutory marriages in churches and N21, 000 for each marriage certificate.

But, the PFN leader in his reaction described the policy as exploitative and an attempt to commercialize Christian marriages in the country.

“This is very unfair and to the best of our understanding, the new law is targeted against the church because the traditional and Islamic weddings are exempted from paying the new marriage certificate fees.

“PFN is at a loss as to why church marriages should be in the exclusive list of the nation’s constitution. The PFN therefore, calls on the federal government to immediately shelve the unpopular policy targeted against Christian marriages in the country.

“If the Ministry of Interior is in dire need of funds, it should look elsewhere and resist the temptation of placing extra financial burden on the Christians and their churches.”

Rev. Omobude further stated that the PFN would use all legitimate means to make the federal government rescind the new marriage certificate law.

