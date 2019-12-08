The Imo state Correspondent Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has decried the restriction of its members from covering the activities of the Imo state House of Assembly.

The chapel in a communiqué after its emergency meeting in Owerri on Sunday said the action portends a dangerous precedent.

According to the chapel, the action is viewed as undermining free press as the action is seen as gagging the press in Imo state.

The chapel noted that it is the umbrella body for national media houses in Imo.

It would be recalled that the leadership of the state House of Assembly recently commenced accreditation of journalists in the state targeted at the House of Assembly reporters.

But, the correspondent chapel in a unanimous agreement said the action does not only undermine free press, but is against the development of democracy in the state.

Chairman of the union, Mr. Steve Uzoechi explained that the action also undermins the recently signed open government policy which Gov. Emeka Ihedioha endorsed to further deepen democracy in the state.

He said that “we have observed the ongoing process of accreditation of journalists by the leadership of Imo assembly, where most of the correspondents in Imo are restricted from entering the assembly complex and also were harassed and embarrassed by security agencies.

“When this process started, our members were not informed and we view this development as a dangerous precedent, and if steps are not taken to reverse it, the leadership of the House will be seen to be undermining the free press,” he said.

Read Also: NAHCON, Saudi Arabia sign agreement on 2020 hajj

He said the restriction policy if sustained would be an unfortunate reminder of the dark days of Nigerian repressive juntas.

According to him, the legislative arm of government is not a security facility, but an estate of the people of the state whose right it is to know what goes on at the assembly complex through the instrumentality of the media.

“Your duties as a legislature should not infringe on our duties as journalists and the watchdog of the society.

“We therefore, urge the leadership of the assembly to give members of the correspondent chapel unrestricted access to cover the activities of the House,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

