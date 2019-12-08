Saving One Million Lives Programme for Results (SOML-PforR), a non-governmental organization has advocated the inclusion of HIV/AIDS as a key component of routine ante -natal care.

National Programme Manager, SOML-PforR, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, made the suggestion at the end of a six-day training for field officers handling data collection for the national nutrition and health survey.

The training was held at the weekend in Keffi, Nasarawa state.

Kana explained that the test is necessary because most pregnant women with HIV do not know they have the infection.

“A woman, who finds out she has HIV is able to get early treatment and support for herself, her partner, family and helps to reduce the risk of passing the virus to her baby,” he said.

The programme manager also emphasised the need for quality data of the number of pregnant women living with HIV in the country.

Kana said that the number might be increasing or reducing, hence the urgent need for all pregnant women to be offered an HIV test as part of their ante-natal care.

“A woman with HIV can pass the virus onto others, including her baby, during pregnancy, birth or through breast milk.

“The HIV test will be done at the same time as other routine ante -natal blood tests like blood group and Rhesus factor, full blood count, hepatitis B, rubella and syphilis.

“One sample of blood can be used for all the tests,” he pointed out.

He said that part of SOML-PforR objectives is to increase the utilisation of high impact reproductive health, child health and nutrition interventions in the country, disclosed that that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), National Population Commission (NPC) and Federal Ministry of Health were collaborating with SOML-PforR for the survey.

Kana said that the survey would look at reproductive health, birth attendants and HIV testing during ante-natal care, stating that the data from the survey would enhance accountability, improve government management, reduce compliance costs and stimulate innovation in the country.

“I am excited about the opportunity offered to SOML-PforR by this training survey to advance issues that are important to the success of our government.

“Through the combined efforts of our staff, NBS, NPC, and FMoH, we will continue to define the future for our high impact reproductive and child health, and nutrition interventions data to make government more transparent, effective, and efficient,” he added.

He cautioned experts against being cajoled by state government officials to reduce or increase the number of children and women of their states, while conducting the survey.

