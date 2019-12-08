Federal Ministry of Power has called for collaboration and synergy between the ministry and its agencies in the implementation of their core mandates for effective service delivery.

This was part of the resolutions released in a communiqué on Sunday at the end of the first edition of top management retreat of directors, heads of departments and agencies of the Federal Ministry of Power held in Calabar, Cross River state.

The communiqué signed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, stressed the need for recapitalisation of Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to reposition them for effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability.

The communiqué also resolved that the provision of smart meters would forestall meter tampering, energy theft, improve collection efficiency and liquidity in the electricity market.

“The ministry will intervene in the interpretation and clarification of the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act, 2005 and Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency Act, 2015.

“This is in regards to inspection, testing and certification of electrical installation in Nigeria electricity supply industry with respect to the mandates of Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency.

“The ministry will intervene in ensuring that NERC releases statutory funds for rural electrification to rural electrification agencies as provided for under the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act 2005.

“Policy directives by the ministry should be continuously monitored for effective and efficient performance,” the communiqué stated.

It said that in recognising the human capital development as the hallmark of efficient and effective performance, departments and agencies in the sector were to ensure collaboration and alignment with the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN)

“To ensure better funding for effectiveness of training in the power sector value chain, there is need to bring NAPTIN back as a market participant under the multi -year tariff order.

“There is a need for the ministry to fast-track the effective implementation of the willing buyer, willing seller policy of the present administration,” it added.

