Lagos state says it will launch an application that would show all its arts and cultural events in a year. Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Mr. Solomon Bonu, made this known at the maiden Badagry Heritage Festival 2019.

The festival with the theme: ““Harnessing Badagry’s tourism potential for a greater Lagos” was organised by the state government in conjunction with the 10 local governments/local council development areas in Badagry.

According to Bonu, all events relating to arts and culture in the state will appear immediately once you log into the app, adding that “the fifth pillar of the state stands for entertainment and tourism and Gov. Sanwo-Olu has tried enough to focus on Badagry because of its enormous potential of tourism.

“Very soon, anywhere you are in the world, just log into this app and you will see the events on arts and culture that is coming up in the state,” he said.

Bonu said that the app would be launch around August 2020, adding that the state government is coming up with another programme called Ibile festival.

According to Bonu, this will incorporate all cultures in the five divisions of Lagos.

“Presently, we see how our cultures are being bastardised, because we taken them as the things of the past. It is sad now to see police arresting masquerades on the street, simply because the culture has been bastardised.

“Through Ibile festival all arts and cultures of the five divisions in Lagos will be brought back. A date will be fixed for cultural display throughout the state,” he said.

On Badagry Heritage Festival, Bonu said that Lagos is harnessing the cultural heritage of the town to project it to the world.

According to him, the festival organised by the state government across 10 local government areas/local council development areas is in fulfilment of the mandate embedded in the state agenda towards development of tourism and economic empowerment.

“One unique thing about the Badagry Heritage Festival is that, this will be the first time the division will be coming out in this form to project the peculiarities of communities of each local government areas and local council development areas as one.

“This connotes the unity of purpose we have so clamoured for as a division. It is also unique as we hope it will draw more international tourism investors to the area,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman, Badagry Local Government Area, Mr. Olusegun Onilude, said the socio-cultural and economic transformation of Badagry division would contribute to a greater Lagos.

Onilude said the division held a crucial position in the history, arts and culture that can be nurtured to bring significant socioeconomic growth as an integral part of Lagos.

