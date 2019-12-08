Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has flagged-off vaccination exercise, at Danlasan town in Warawa local government, Saturday, which targets 3.8m children in all the 44 local governments across the state.

Ganduje, reminded people about some of the diseases that were ravaging the society, “But with similar vaccinations all such diseases are now history. People must therefore cooperate for our society to be totally free from Meningitis,” he says.

He called, appealed and directed people to make sure that their children are vaccinated, adding that, “We must always be proactive. Particularly in matters that affect our health. Therefore don’t hide your children. Safeguard their future.”

Governor reminded that, his administration renovated and made some outstanding marks in 300 health facilities across the 44 local governments in the state.

“What we are doing now is to make sure that we take health care delivery system to people’s doorsteps. That is why we are doing our best in repositioning the sector. And we remain up and doing in making progress in this direction,” he encourages.

In his remarks the state commissioner of health Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa said Meningitis is one of the Tropical diseases disturbing spaces on the African Sub-region, so also disturbing 19 Northern Nigerian states including Abuja.

Explaining that, the state government is determined to do everything necessary to see to its extinction, “As you are all aware, our governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been up and doing in all preventive vaccination since when he was the Deputy Governor.”

Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Bashir Abba commended Ganduje’s efforts in the healthcare delivery system, encouraging that, because of the exemplary leadership and clear political will of the governor, the state excels among sister states.

“Other states should copy Kano in this endeavor. Governor Ganduje is doing very well in the healthcare delivery system. WHO is therefore commending his unmatched efforts. We all call on other states to copy from Kano,” he said.

Kano’s Universal Health Coverage participation is superb, according to the representative, “Because of your effort this disease is wiped out from your state. And with time it would also be eradicated from all other places in the country,” he stated.

“Kano did well and it is as a result of this that we are seeing all the feats achieved in the health sector. It is indicative to also appreciate the good work of our traditional institutions. They play an excellent role,” he appreciated.



