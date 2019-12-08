The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has appealed to the federal government to place more emphasis on the development of tourism and hospitality sector to ensure development of the country.

NIHOTOUR Director General, Dr. Momoh Kabir made the call in an interview on Sunday in Abuja.

Kabir said that the institute would continue to contribute its quota towards enhancing economic growth in the country by partnering with relevant stakeholders to build the capacities of Nigerian youths.

“For people to perform well in job places, they need to meet the skills requirement of the employer.

“This is more evident in the hospitality and tourism sector, where availability of skilled workforce is a crucial factor to growth and wealth creation.

“It becomes imperative to fill the current skills gap in the sector and progressively continue mandatory training that is relevant to employers.

“This explains our role in the ongoing training anchored by the N-Power programme for capacity building and skill acquisition in the hospitality sector for youths across the country,’’ he said.

The director-general commended the economic diversification of the federal government, which has tourism as an important focus and appealed to the government to support the institute to meet its pressing accommodation need in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Another disturbing challenge is the unsigned bill establishing the institute. We hereby seek intervention from the Minister of Information and Culture on the bill which has suffered several setbacks in the past,’’ he said.

