Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua has defeated defending champion, Andy Ruiz Jr to reclaim the world heavyweight titles he lost in June this year.

Anthony Joshua

Joshua won by unanimous decision as the three judges gave him the fight.

Two cards have it 118-110, while the other scored the fight 119-109 – but all three judges were in favour of Anthony Joshua.

The fight saw Joshua reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world titles in front of 15,000-capacity Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Mexican had knocked out Joshua in seventh round in June 2019 to claim the boxing titles but a determined Joshua fought excellently well in Saudi Arabia to reclaim his titles from Ruiz.

😬 Anthony Joshua gets a slightly critical first question at the press conference following his rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr, but responds classily as ever…



[📽️ @MatchroomBoxing] pic.twitter.com/Ttiuo3IU47 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 8, 2019

More from Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn: “It’s the individual, anyone around him knows he’s the nicest bloke you could meet.

“Madison Square Garden was a humiliation, he went down four times – people wrote him off, said he had no heart, he quit.

“He went back, brushed himself down and went back to work to prove you all wrong.

“It was an absolute masterclass, a shut out, a way of boxing people didn’t believe he could do.

“He taught himself to box like that, the discipline was incredible. All the things no one thought he possessed – that’s because he’s getting better.

“What heavyweight has resume like him? Give him respect, he has changed the face of boxing. A great individual with a big heart.

“I have represented Anthony since he turned pro. He is a very close friend of mine. The strength he has shown is unbelievable.

“When was the last time we had a role model like this? We should be so proud. An absolute role model for our country.”

FULL FIGHT CARD RESULTS:

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua (WBA Super, IBF, WBO, IBO world heavyweight titles) – RESULT – Joshua WINS by unanimous points decision

Alexander Povetkin vs Michael Hunter (heavyweight) – RESULT – Split draw

Dillian Whyte vs Mariusz Wach (WBC interim heavyweight title – 10 rounds) RESULT – Whyte wins by decision

Hopey Price vs Swedi Mohamed (super-bantamweight – 4 rounds) RESULT – Price WINS by third round stoppage

Filip Hrgovic vs Eric Molina (WBC international heavyweight title) RESULT – Hrgovic WINS by third round stoppage

Mahammadrasul Majidov vs Tom Little (heavyweight – 8 rounds) RESULT – Majidov WINS by second round stoppage

Majid Al Naqbi vs Ilia Beruashvili (lightweight – 4 rounds) RESULT – Al Naqbi WINS by third round stoppage

Zuhayr Al Qahtani vs Omar Dusary (WBC Middle East lightweight championship – 4 rounds) RESULT – Al Qahtani WINS by decision

