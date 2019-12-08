Valentine Ozigbo, President/CEO of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, Transcorp, a diversified conglomerate with interest in power, Hospitably and Oil & Gas, met with the state working committee (SWC) and State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) led by Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu at the weekend.

Ozigbo, who met differently with the SWC and SEC at the Udoka Secretariat of the PDP in Awka on the invitation of the state working committee to canvass on his commitment and interest in becoming the next Anambra State Governor under its platform, satisfied their curiosity.

State Chairman of Anambra PDP, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, said Ozigbo is eminently qualified to govern Anambra State with his rich resume both in academic and work experiences.

During the meeting, he reassured that the party would conduct a free and fair primary to select a candidate that would unify the party. He also noted that the aspirants in the party would address the members of the party, particularly delegates, to have an informed opinion before the primary election.

Nwobu, a former Awka South local government chairman, noted that Ozigbo attracted the largest members of the party to his consultation, an indication that he is generally accepted.

But, Ozigbo explained to them that he had continued to consult with his people and the PDP members at all levels to enable him tidy up his services as CEO of a conglomerate before jumping into politics. He reassured them that at the appropriate time he would make his official declaration known after the ongoing consultations.

He, however, reiterated that he was 100 percent ready to serve Anambra State as Governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and would make his declaration at the appropriate time.

Ozigbo, an Amesi born international businessman in his late 40’s, said he decided to contest to be Governor of Anambra State to impact the society and take governance to a level not seen before.

Speaking further, he said that his loaded manifesto will be released after his official declaration next year.

He informed that his successes recorded in Transcorp in its various sectors, Energy, hospitality and power will be translated into the growth of Anambra State. Galvanizing the billionaires from Anambra State for the common good of the state is also top on his list.

Ozigbo before now was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc for 8 years before becoming President of the group. He has over 17 years’ experience in the banking sector with NAL Merchant Bank, Diamond Bank, Continental Trust Bank, FSB International Bank, Standard Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa and Bank PHB.

Later, in another meeting with SEC, the State Financial Secretary of the party, Mr. Okey Okpala told the party members that Ozigbo is extremely qualified in all standards to govern Anambra at a time like this when a high flying youth is needed to transform the state with new ideas.

Read Also: Gov Obiano tasks party faithful on consolidation of structures

Earlier, while introducing Ozigbo to the party, a PDP stakeholder and former House of Assembly member representing Aguata 1, Hon. Tim Egboka, told the PDP State Working Committee and the State Executive Committee of the PDP that Ozigbo has all it takes to govern Anambra State.

He told them that Ozigbo has met his people from Amesi ward to Aguata and former old Aguata communities who are proud of him and if he succeeds getting the PDP ticket, the entire senatorial zone for equity would throw their weight behind him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

