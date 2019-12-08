Ahead of the planned re-run election for the Essien Udim Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District in Akwa Ibom state, former aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged the federal government to redeploy the resident electoral commissioner in the state and other principal officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing a press conference in Uyo on Saturday under the aegis of APC Aspirants Forum (APCAF) Akwa Ibom state chapter, the ex-aspirants insisted that all the principal officers of the INEC must be removed including the Resident Commissioner, Mr. Mike Igini in preparation for the re-run poll.

State Coordinator of the forum and candidate of the APC for the Etinan/Nsit Ubium/Nsit Ibom Federal Constituency seat in the 2019 election, Dr. Chris Enoch said they doubt the sincerity of the officers to conduct credible election.

Enoch insisted that the recent media war led by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Mike Igini and Akwa Ibom INEC against APC in the state, the forum doubts that there would be transparency and fairness in the event of re-run elections involving APC candidates in the state.

“The period immediately preceding the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom state witnessed Igini’s penchant even as a presumed impartial umpire coming out to join issues with APC even on flimsy subjects that could ordinarily have been addressed or handled by the information unit of INEC in the state.

“This was complemented by this diatribe claiming that he came to Akwa Ibom state to count votes and not money with a slant to ridiculing APC and giving the dog a bad name by roping it around a bribery scheme. As an umpire you are supposed to remain neutral.

“No sane institution will allow Igini and his top echelon of officials at the Akwa Ibom state INEC to conduct further elections in Akwa Ibom state, particularly if any APC candidate is involved in the contest,” he declared.

Enoch stressed that the facts that have played out before, during and after the elections and after the Appeal Court ruling were so glaring and indicate that they were not calling for Igini’s redeployment out of sentiment.

He maintained that the recent call for Igini’s removal from the state was not just about the possible re-run in the state, adding that “we have future elections too. It is an issue that bothers us as party members and stakeholders, so we are preparing ahead of time.

“On the basis of incontrovertible facts and observations therefore, we members of APC Aspirants Forum, Akwa Ibom state chapter call for the immediate redeployment of Mr. Igini and the posting of a new and impartial resident commissioner and other principal staff to Akwa Ibom state such as would inspire confidence in the Akwa Ibom state electorate preparatory to the conduct of a free fair and acceptable re-run election.

“We are saying if this same crop of people are allowed to conduct the re-run election, how can we expect any positive outcome from that? That is our position,” he stated.

