…Maps out N1m for highest ward

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has charged party faithful to consolidate their structures and double their capacity.

Gov Obiano said the party had mapped out N1 million consolation prize for the ward that would record the highest number of loyalists.

Gov Obiano disclosed this while addressing APGA ward executives in Anambra State, at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

Gov Obiano noted that APGA had remained the fastest growing party with clear vision and mission, geared towards transforming the society to a greater height.

He urged them to remain focused and not be distracted by wailers and oppositions who never had the interest of the state at heart.

The Member representing Anambra East and West at the National Assembly, Hon Chinedu Obidigwe, said that APGA had re-written the political narrative of the state.

Hon Obidigwe recalled that before now, kidnapping and other criminalities were stocks in trade, but the present administration of Gov Obiano had sanitised the state, making it the safest state.

Read Also: Adamawa APC rejects LG election results

He called for veritable solutions to further consolidate the achievements of Gov Obiano administration.

Also speaking, Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Uche Okafor, said “apart from the primary objective of the legislature which is oversight function, the House has been promoting policies alongside Executive, for the betterment of the state.”

The Speaker charged the youths to refrain from crime and criminality, but channel their energies in building the society.

In their separate speeches, the Spiritual Leader of APGA, Rommy Ezeonwuka and the State Chairman of APGA, Mr. Norbert Obi noted that APGA had been the only party without internal crisis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

