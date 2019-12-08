A non -governmental organization, All In Islam Foundation on Sunday distributed 400 foot wears to vulnerable children in Kaduna metropolis.

The foundation also distributed detergents, clothes, socks, snacks and cash to the vulnerable children.

Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Ms. Raliya Lere, said that the gesture is to enable the vulnerable children roaming the streets of Kaduna to have a sense of belonging.

Lere also said that the organisation felt the need to distribute foot wears owing to the fact that the harmattan season accompanied by harsh temperature results in feet cracks.

“The hash tag of the exercise, protect the leg would be carried out yearly during the harmattan season, the essence is to achieve a society that has less of shoeless children walking around our streets.

“Pair of shoes will ensure a child’s feet are protected from infection and injuries, our foundation has pondered this and settled on the procurement and distribution of foot wears to the vulnerable children walking bare-footed.

“By the grace of God, upon the huge success recorded in this exercise and subsequent ones, we are planning another one next harmattan season.

“We are planning to distribute not less than 5,000 foot wears, cardigans and socks to the vulnerable across the state and orphanages in Kaduna”, Lere said.

Co-founder of the foundation, Abdulgafar Uthman, said that the distribution centres which include Kano Road, Katsina Road, Ibrahim Taiwo Road and Zaria Road among others were chosen because of the high concentration of under-aged vulnerable children.

Uthman also noted that the exercise was planned as an annual event and would continue as such by God’s grace, to touch as many vulnerable children as possible in the streets of Kaduna.

“The foundation has a burning desire to touch the lives of the less privileged and vulnerable in the society, as such other initiative will be carried out continuously all through the year,” he said

