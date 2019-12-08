The Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria has inaugurated a new central executive council that will pilot its affairs for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the institution’s central mosque on Sunday.

In a lecture delivered at the occasion, the guest speaker, Dr. Ajao Adiyatullah of the Department of Animal Production, University of Ilorin, reiterated the purpose for which God created man which, he said, is to serve Him.

“In all that we do, we must ensure that we serve Allah because that is the only thing He expects from us.

“We should have this at the back of our mind that one day, we will die and what will remain are our goodwill and the service we rendered while on the planet earth. We should, therefore, serve Allah with our whole heart,” he added.

He told the new executive not to indulge in what would tarnish their image and that of MSSN, stressing that he has witnessed a place where some MSSN executive were involved in corrupt practises.

Chairman of OAU Muslim Community, Prof. Isiaka Aransi said it is a privilege to serve in Allah’s vineyard, as nothing is more rewarding than that.

Aransi, who is the institution’s dean of students’ affairs, was represented by Dr. Lukman Olasunkanmi.

The ceremony was witnessed by Alhaji Musa Afeiye, bursar, postgraduate college and Mrs. Musiliat Nasir, deputy director, Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Read Also: Katsina spends N208m on payment of WAEC fees – Commissioner

Others present at the ceremony are Mallam Taofeek Olayoonu, amir MSSN, Osogbo central branch; Mallam Abduljeleel Arikewuyo, amir MSSN, Osun state area unit and Mallam Raji Saheed, chairman, (shuror), selection committee among others.

In his acceptance speech, the new amir said his emergence and that of other executive is a great opportunity for them to serve members and humanity generally.

Abdulmalik said that Allah has favoured them to be the ones to pilot the affairs of the society for the next one year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

