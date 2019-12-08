Budding Afro fusion singer, Dimplez born Esiri Steve and the Koko Master, Oladapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’Banj have hit a jackpot in the motion picture of the song ‘Dangote’ by Dimplez, featuring the Koko Master. Both D’Banj and Dimplez in the video have only one woman in the centre of their universe and it is none other than BBNaija reality star, Nina Ivy.

The video, which has been released on all notable platforms also features veteran actor, Charles Inojie, Josh2funny, Teewavescuts, Florence Mary, and others. The music was produced by Boombeatz Musiq and mixed and mastered by Indomix. The video was directed by Unlimited LA.

The song ‘Dangote’ was actually produced in 2018 and D’Banj jumped on it when he heard the sound. According to Dimplez, Banga Lee wasn’t all too comfortable with the title of the song ‘Dangote’ as other artistes have songs with same title but the quality and the sound was much too irresistible to the ‘Igwe’ hit maker.

“ I recorded my own Dangote August 2018 and things were kind of slow then and we couln’t put the song out on time. D’banj actually heard it like 6 months late, as a matter of fact we had a hard time shooting the video because D’banj was a bit scared because of the title since there was an artist that has done Dangote, but my own Dangote was recorded in August and it wasn’t influenced by anybody,” said Dimplez.

On how the song was produced, Dimplez said nothing really inspired the song but the beat which was produced by Boombeatz, same guy that produced ‘Shy’ for D’banj

“The inspiration actually came from the beat. My producer actually created the beat and when I heard the beat it was mad. Boombeatz and I sat down together and generate the words and boom it was made.

We knew the song was definitely going to be a hit. It was a little bit of free-styling and a little bit of written words. But it took a couple of days to actually put everything together.

We were looking for the right lamba and what would fit into what. The beat was produced by Boombeatz, the same guy that produced ‘Shy’ for D’banj,” he quipped.

Dimplez recorded his first major single in 2010 but his first video was the song ‘You’ shot in 2017, followed by ‘Dangote’ featuring D’Banj in 2019.

He had shot some underground videos though with many other singles to his credit. He was born in Sapele, Delta State and attended Delta State Polytechnic where he has a Diploma degree to his name.

