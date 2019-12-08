Managing Director, Anambra State Housing Corporation, Mr. Willie Okafor, has called on communities in the state to emulate development project initiated by the Aguleri People’s Forum for the common benefits of the people.

Okafor made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Saturday.

He said that Aguleri people in the Diaspora and home decided to embark on the development project that would cost N150 million and be completed within a year.

Okafor, the Chairman of the building committee of Aguleri Unity Centre, said that the decision was reached by the Aguleri World Forum and Aguleri National Youth Association.

“We do not need to wait for the government to provide all the facilities for us.

“We decided to build a structure that would benefit our elderly, youths and other ages to inject new trend of life to our people,” he said.

Okafor noted that a foundation stone for the Aguleri Unity Centre had been laid, and hoped that, at completion, it would promote togetherness among Aguleri people.

He said that the civic centre was situated at Aguleri Junction in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state because it was central.

“The centre would comprise five 500 sitting capacity hall, skill acquisition centre, Information Communication Technology centre, relaxation centre and restaurant, among others.

“With these compartments, our people will enjoy life,” he said.

Okafor hoped that the project would promote peace and unity.

“We do not want war anymore or fight within the neighbourhood, or engage in any act that would tarnish the image of the community.

“Development is our target now,” he said.

