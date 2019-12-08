The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected results of Saturday’s local government elections in Adamawa state, describing it as a complete sham.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the party on Sunday in Yola, the party’s Legal Adviser, Mr. Shagnah Pwamaddi, said that the party would do everything within the law to seek redress.

“The recently conducted election is a complete sham, undemocratic and below standard of what we call election.

“This is selection that was perpetrated under intimidation and inducement. We are not going to accept it,” Pwamaddi said.

In his reaction on the election, an APC chieftain and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal, in a statement said no election was conducted in his local government of Hong.

“In spite of assurance by the Adamawa state governor that there will be an open, free and fair local government election, there was no election in Hong Local Government Area even in a single polling unit.

“No election materials and no election officials were sighted anywhere in the local government area up to 4 pm on Saturday when I returned to Yola.

“It’s such a shameful treatment of our people of which we have taken note.

“We had expected this state government to conduct a credible election because it will not have come to power if the federal government had not allowed INEC to conduct a free and fair election,” Babachir said.

Also speaking on the election, the Protem National Vice Chairman (APC North East), Alhaji Umar Duhu, described the election as a charade which would not be allowed to stand.

Read Also: RIFAN urges FG to sustain border closure

However, the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Tahir Shehu, said the party was satisfied with the election.

“So far so good, I was in Toungo Local Government Area where the election was smooth.

“I was also in Jada and Mayo-Belwa Local Government Areas where I saw massive turn-out in some places,” Shehu said.

Also speaking on the election, the Chairman of Adamawa state Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), Mallam Isa Shettima, said he was satisfied with the exercise and that except for the low turn- out of voters, everything was free and fair.

