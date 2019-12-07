Charges Graduating Student at McPherson University to be focused in pursuance of their goals

By Chioma Joseph

The need to be strategic in policy formulation and decision making, in order to salvage the country from economic decline, has been emphasised by the Founder of Centre for Values in Leadership, Lagos, Prof. Pat Utomi.

Prof. Utomi who was speaking at the fourth Convocation Lecture of McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, a Faith-Based University, noted that the current challenges bedeviling the nation were indices that Nigeria is dying, hence the need for urgent steps to restore the country to the path of glory.

Speaking on the Topic, “Saving Capitalism From The Capitalists”, Utomi condemned the decision of the federal government to shut the borders, saying there were better ways of tackling the issue of smuggling.

He revealed that intelligence at his disposal showed that most of the big time smugglers were heads of state of neighbouring countries, hence the need to change our

counter-smuggling approach.

At the event which held at the University Multipurpose Hall, recently, the Convocation Lecturer also drew attention to politics of the nation, saying Nigeria had never had an election since 1999.

He said: The poverty in the land is palpable, you can feel it, you can touch it. The unemployment of the young people loosing hope is one of the major challenges. The incredible level of violence around the whole place, whether it’s in the Northern Nigeria, where you can hardly travel anywhere by road, or kidnapping in the South-East or South-South, all of these are indications of decline, but we can turn things around, that is the most important.

“ But we have to change many things if we have to make the kind of progress our country needs to make. Our politics is a disgrace, we have never had an election in Nigeria, we can fool ourselves, starting from 1999 I have the evidence, but the bad thing is that it keeps getting worst with every election and we keep thinking that somehow there will be learning and we can grow , but it keep getting worst. So the legitimacy of the Nigerian state is essentially being eaten away and one day what results will be anarchy because of the declining legitimacy of the state.

“ We need to be strategic with the way we do things, and not all these patch work. We have just signed an after deal and we are looking for open borders, free trade in Africa and we are closing our borders. Those things don’t go together. Yes there might be challenges and there can be better ways of dealing with them. Why is it better to get things into Benin Republic and smuggle them into Nigeria? What can be done?” Some of the biggest smugglers are heads of state of our neighbouring countries, that is their biggest personal business, and we know that, we have information, our intelligence have these things.”

While also admonishing the 92 graduating students of the University, who were being awarded degrees in various disciplines, Utomi urged them to be focused, set goals, and work hard to reach their goals.

According to him: “ As you set forth, let me leave you with my mantra. If you dream it, you can make it happen. Dream it and make it happen. Good luck to you class of 2019. May your road be rough and the outcome move our country forward and give you personal success and fulfilment.

“ Do not fail to keep your eyes on the ball as you set forth and never forget that the degree you are getting is not being offered just because you have passed examinations. As you receive certificates, and diplomas, it will be said that you have been found worthy in character and in learning to be given the degree.”

In his charge to the graduating students, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Adeniyi Agunbiade, encouraged them to be good ambassadors of the institution.

Agunbiade who described the graduands as the Elites Class, urged them to in line with the school’s vision, place premium on their integrity, go out with strong determination and great enthusiasm to impact their generation positively.

The Vice -Chancellor said: “ Our highly celebrated graduands of today have chosen for themselves to be called the Elites Class of 2019 Champions. This special set of our graduating students received this name because throughout their stay on campus, they distinguished themselves in elitist manner.

“They demonstrated strong moral courage and boldness in making choices. They saw themselves as giants where others cringed in fear of not being able to make it. Today, the world around you is celebrating you because you have conquered! As Elites, you must know where you are going. Elite teams maintain high standards of integrity; you must own your actions and eliminate excuses from your vocabulary, always choose the harder right instead of the easier wrong, challenge the status quo thinking and processes and try new things even if it makes people uncomfortable.

“ Remember this, as you go into the world of works, you cannot be considered a person of integrity and collects a full pay cheque while doing only part of your job well. I urge you to step out and forge ahead. With the vision and motto of McPherson University, ‘Building a People of Excellence and Integrity for Service’. You have been built up as a people of excellence and integrity, go out and affect your generation with strong determination and great enthusiasm to offer moral services for the betterment of the society and to the Glory of God.”

The General Overseer, Four Square Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Felix Meduoye, was present at the Convocation ceremony.

Meduoye charged the graduands to go into the world and succeed as their stay in the university have equipped them with all they need.

“ Finally to you our champions, I say big congratulations on this your well-deserved achievement. You have done well, having laboured and toiled in the past few years as students of this great institution, you have now been found worthy to be awarded a degree of this University. Let me remind you that your passage through McPherson University was not only for academic pursuit, it was also a spiritual experience which we want you to hold dear to your heart. The world you are going into is a very challenging one and I charge you in the name of the Lord to go in and possess the land for you are well able to overcome it. You have all it takes to succeeding life, ” he said.

Daily Times reports that of the 92 graduating students, 15 made First-Class Honours, 38 of them, Second-Class Upper Division, 31 persons made a Second -Class Lower, while eight of the graduating students earned a Third-Class.

Also, the overall best graduating student of the University was Osasona Sunmisola Ibukun, a graduate from the Department of Accounting, with a CGPA of 4.91.

The university also conferred Honorary Degrees to Rev. Wilson Adebogun Badejo, who conceived McPherson University, while serving as the General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria. Prof. Isreal Folorunso Adu was also awarded a honouray degree.

