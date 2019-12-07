Lagos, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating Dhikrullah Hassan as the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

The MURIC director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola praised the President and the incoming chairman in a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos.

According to MURIC, Hassan is the right man for the job.

It expressed confidence that the new NAHCON boss would manage hajj matters creditably given his vast experience.

“He was the chairman of the Osun State Muslim Pilgrims Board for good eight years and his good performance led to his emergence as the chairman of all state pilgrims boards.

“Besides, he is a lawyer, an Islamic scholar, and a “numero uno” administrator all rolled into one. A Quraysh has come to Makkah,” he said.

He added that pilgrims and hajj officials would enjoy his leadership style.

“He will also be a great asset to the Federal Government and an ambassador “nulli secundus” for our great country, Nigeria.

“We want to reiterate clearly, categorically, and unequivocally that Dhikrullah Hassan is the right man for the job. He is not ‘packaged’ for public consumption.

“He is as natural as they come. We, therefore, urge the senate to give him a clean bill of health,” the group said.

MURIC is a human rights organisation established in 1993 to promote, protect, and project the rights of Muslims and others as well as to re-engineer the mindset of Muslims towards the preference for dialogue and the rejection of violence. (NAN)

