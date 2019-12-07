A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Gholahan Yishawu, has urged the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) to up their game in ensuring a cleaner Lagos.

Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, made the appeal in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday.

The lawmaker was honoured by the association with an award, “Friend of Environment”.

Yishawu said Lagos was highly polluted and something needed to be done urgently about it to put the state to the desirable ‘next level’.

“Climate change is very important and the state has been contending with solid waste.

“Meanwhile Lagos is highly polluted and something needs to be done about this and that is the next level.

“As a result of this, the sea level is rising,’’ he said.

Yishawu, Chairman, House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget, said now that the waste managers had returned to the streets to clear the waste, there were still a bit of backlog on the roads.

The lawmaker said he was sure they would work on the backlog of refuse so they could make the state a friendly environment.

Yishawu said the House would support them to stamp out all forms of improper waste disposal in the metropolis, which had resulted in environmental degradation.

He also called on residents to patronise only the designated Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators.

The association’s National President, Mr David Oriyomi, appreciated the Lagos Assembly for the unwavering support.

Oriyomi said Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State was ready to partner with banks to assist operators get truck facilities so they could pay back gradually.

