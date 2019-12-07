Following the unnecessary violation of the sanctity of the court and the rearrest of political activitist, Omoleye Sowore on Friday, the National Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has viewed the absurdities of the ongoing drama by Agents of the Department of Security Service with dissatisfaction and disenchantment.

Sowore and Bakare

Shuaibu Usman Leman, the National Secretary in a press release made this known on Saturday

READ ALSO: How DSS operatives re-arrested Sowore, Bakare



According to Leman, the NUJ had on several occasions initiated moves towards fostering safety of journalists and building synergy with agents of the state but unfortunately, brutalisation and impunity by security agents still pervade.

He stated, ‘‘There is indeed an overriding need and urgency to promote safety of journalists and fight impunity against them, in order to create the enabling environment they require to optimally perform their fundamental functions in a democracy.”

In addition, he said, “We condemn in its totality the conduct of the DSS and call for disciplinary measures against whosoever authorised that jungle behaviour of the DSS Operatives and demand for an unqualified apology from the Federal Government for the dastardly conduct of the DSS and an assurance that such an unwholesome conduct will not repeat itself again.

“We are afraid that such brazen acts only remind us of totalitarian regimes and not genuine democracies of which the Buhari Administration prides itself of. We equally note with alarm that such lack of respect for the law is gradually pushing the country into implosion.

“It is however not too late to make amends,” he stressed.

