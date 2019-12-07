Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who spoke on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM show, where she spoke on politics, her love life, and many more has revealed that she is not gay as she likes men.

When Howard asked about the rumors that Hillary might be gay, the 72-year-old former First Lady of the United States replied: “Contrary to what you might hear, I actually like men.”

Howard went on and asked, “Raise your right hand, you’ve never had a lesbian affair?”

Replying she stated, “Never, Never, Never! “Never even been tempted, thank you very much.”

Hillary further revealed that she had “dated a lot of different people” and added, “boys were not my problem.“

Daily Times reports that Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, served as First Lady of the United States from 1993 to 2001 when her husband Bill Clinton was President.

She also served as a United States senator from New York from 2001 to 2009, and as the 67th United States secretary of state from 2009 until 2013.

