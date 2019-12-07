Abuja – The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology on Friday, reaffirmed its commitment to establishing a national Nanotechnology Policy as guide to ensure effective operations in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Bitrus Nabasu, said this in a statement signed by Mrs Ifeoma Irondi, for the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry on Friday in Abuja.

Irondi said Nabasu said this while inaugurating the Committee on First Validation Exercise of Draft National NanoTechnology Policy Document in the ministry.

According to Nabasu, when eventually produced, the policy will spearhead the use of nanotechnology and make products to be lighter, smaller, stronger, cleaner and precise.

Nabasu said: “Nanotechnology is an emerging technology set to revolutionalise the manufacturing technology process.

“Application and utilisation of this technology is being made in various fields such as agriculture, health, medicine and Chemical industries to enhance the quality of lives of citizens.”

The permanent secretary, therefore, mandated the committee to produce a national nanotechnology policy to guide operations of the technology, assume responsibility and come up with a draft national nanotechnology policy document.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director, Department of Chemical Engineering, Mr Akinyemi Oyefeso said the purpose of the validation programme was to start from within.

“This is why they invited mainly scientific officers and some non-scientific officers to critique the policy document before passing it to the minister for further necessary action,” oyefeso said.(NAN).

