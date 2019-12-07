A renowned international gospel preacher,Reinhard Bonnke who was 79 has passed away peacefully.

The wife of Reinhard, Annie Bonnke, revealed this on his verified Facebook page on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Reinhard Bonnke ends farewell crusade



She stated:

“Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

“It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019.

“For the past 60 years he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world. We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people.

“He preached Jesus…Great and marvelous are Your works, Lord God Almighty! Just and true are Your ways, O King of the saints!

Who shall not fear You, O Lord, and glorify Your name? For You alone are holy.

For all nations shall come and worship before You, For Your judgments have been manifested.”

Revelation 15:3-4, in Christ, Annie Bonnke and Family,” she added.

She further appealed that in place of flowers, sympathizers should make a donation to Christ for all Nations – Africa Crusade.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

