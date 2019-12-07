Mr Sunday Olaoye, the Chairman, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Osun Branch, says the accounting profession is not meant for corrupt people.

Olaoye made the statement at a news conference to announce the programme of events for the association’s Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme (MCPD) in Osogbo on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Accounting graduate arrested for impersonating Lagos Land Use officer blames unemployment



The chairman noted that accountants were very crucial to good governance, saying that no corrupt person (s) could be a member of the profession.

“The association has zero tolerance for corruption and it will use this programme as an opportunity to examine contemporary issues as related to new developments in accounting.

“Members of the association from the Southwest region and other states will be deliberating on the theme: `Accountability and Good Governance in Public and Private Sectors’, he said.

Olaoye decried the high level of corruption in both the Nigerian public and private sectors, saying that the knowledge and ability of qualified accountants in detecting and fighting corruption could not be over-emphasised.

He said the association would also use the event slated for Dec. 9 to Dec. 12 in Osogbo to see how accountability could lead to good governance in both public and private sectors.

Olaoye said that all hands must be on deck to put a stop to corruption in the country, saying that good governance was the right of every Nigerian and the responsibility of all governments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

