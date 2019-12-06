The Zamfara State Council of Chiefs has alleged moves by “unscrupulous politicians” to remove the Commissioner of Police in the state, Usman Nagogo.

The council which comprises all the 17 Emirs in the state, made the allegations at a press conference shortly after its emergency meeting in Gusau.

The Chairman of the council and Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, said “we received information that some politicians are making moves to remove the present Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo from the state”.

“This is a great disservice to the state and our people, especially taking into cognisance the efforts of the commissioner of police in curtailing the menace of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

“The partnership of the commissioner of police in facilitating the peace and reconciliation initiative of governor Matawalle’s administration has been wonderful because it has brought back peace which had eluded us for several years.

“We, therefore, wish to passionately appeal to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to allow the commissioner of police to continue with the good work he is doing.

“We have written this letter of appeal to the inspector-general of police and copied to all the nation’s security chiefs with the hope that they will look into the performance of the commissioner of police in the state to understand why we want him to remain in the state for now,” the emir said.

When contacted, Nagogo expressed surprise at the development, saying, “l am not aware of anything for or against me and l have no comments, please.”

(NAN)

