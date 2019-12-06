Everton have sacked manager Marco Silva after Wednesday night’s humiliating defeat against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Silva, who joined the club in May 2018, was on borrowed time after a run of form which has seen the Toffees win just once in their last six Premier League games.

The loss on Wednesday saw Everton drop into the relegation zone and that was clearly the final straw for the board at Goodison Park who have decided to dispense with Silva’s services heading into the busy festive period.

Club legend Duncan Ferguson, who has been a member of the coaching staff under the last five Everton managers, will take charge of the first team for Saturday’s lunchtime visit of Chelsea.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the club said: “Everton Football Club can confirm that manager Marco Silva has left the Club.

“Majority Shareholder Farhad Moshiri, Chairman Bill Kenwright and the Board of Directors would like to thank Marco for his service over the last 18 months and wish him well for the future.

“Duncan Ferguson has taken temporary charge of the first team and will manage the side for the game against Chelsea on Saturday.

“The Club aims to confirm a new permanent manager as swiftly as possible.’

Everton have won just four of their 15 Premier League matches this season, losing nine, but the manner in which they were torn apart by their neighbours on Wednesday suggested Silva’s reign was beyond repair.

Marcel Brands, the director of football, and Alexander Ryazantsev, the club’s CEO, were angrily gesticulating in the Directors’ Box at Anfield while fans left early as they watched Everton fall to another defeat across Stanley Park.

