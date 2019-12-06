The ongoing Rainoil Tennis Open has received commendation from some of the participating players, saying it will aid growth of the game in Nigeria.

One of the players, Thomas Otu said the standard and organisation of the tournament was commendable.

Otu said that it would help to lift the game in the country.

“Honestly, I am impressed with what I have seen so far in the tournament.

“The organisation has been fantastic and the competition has been very competitive,” he said.

Another player, David Dawariye, said that the tournament has been very challenging and getting the best out of him and other players, who were competing to be winners.

“So far, this tournament has been very demanding.

“We have some of the best Nigerian players here competing, and I must confess that it has been very interesting for me to play against the very best in the country.

“I want to commend Rainoil for making this possible.

“This is a very competitive tournament and can be compared to any of the major championships in the country,” Dawariye said.

On his parts, Chima Michael, said competing in the Rainoil Tennis Open “is an opportunity to compete at a bigger stage against some of Nigeria’s best players.

“I am glad to feature in this tournament and I am ready to give my best. I commend Rainoil for making this tournament possible.

“The standard has been high, and I want to believe that is one of the best tournaments in the country,” he said. (NAN)

