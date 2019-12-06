‘Yes, IPOB beat Amaechi the Transport Minister base on the standing order given by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the Indigenous People of Biafra’, IPOB, has said.

Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi,

The Minister had tweeted that he was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain.

He also said that they were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm and that he is fine and was not hurt.

‘Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain. They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers.’

But a statement by the IPOB’s Spokesman Emma Powerful also on Friday night said that Nnamdi Kanu, had ordered the attacked. IPOB Spain precisely Madrid, beat Minister of Transport Chibuike Amaechi in Spain.

The IPOB’s statement said: “Yes, IPOB beat Amaechi the Transport Minister base on the standing order given by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to reprimand those politicians who think they have arrived. IPOB Spain precisely Madrid, beat Minister of Transport Chibuike Amaechi in Spain.

“The order was there before the attack on former Deputy Senate President Dr Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany.

” IPOB is warming all those corrupt politicians who brought hardship to the people that we are waiting for them anywhere we meet or see them. We are telling the whole world why they must be dealt with because they are not sincere to the people to the suffering citizens.

“We ask to retrace their steps otherwise IPOB in the diaspora will continue to treat their foolishness anywhere around the world.”

