Chiori Daniel Cole who is a young Nollywood producer who is yet to clock 30 has found his way to be among the few Nollywood producers to get their movies showing on Netflix

Netflix has recently selected some Nollywood movies to show on their platforms but one has caught our attention because of this young man’s work ethics and skills. He has been making it to the news recently with his movie The Island which has gotten good ratings and reviews from viewers around the world Following his Instagram post, he has made mention of this being the beginning of a new journey for him and we want to use this medium to encourage him and motivate him to do more and grow Nigeria

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, please go on Netflix and watch this beautiful piece of work and kudos to the Director Toka Mcbaror for a Film well shot

