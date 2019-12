A Moshood Abiola Polytechnic student who died after jumping into a well on Wednesday December 4 at Fagba, Lagos has been buried.

Samson aka Asese Lee said to be an ND 2 student of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) Abeokuta, reportedly woke on Wednesday shouting “my money is inside the well.”

Eyewitnesses said the deceased jumped into the 180ft well before they could get a hold what he was saying. He reportedly died before he could get help.

