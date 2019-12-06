The Jigawa Police Command said it had dispatched reinforcement to Guri Local Government area of the state where one person died during a clash by two rival groups in the locality.

SP Abdu Jinjiri, the Spokesman of the command, confirmed the incidence to newsmen in Dutse, on Friday.

“Yesterday, at about 4.56 pm., the police received a distress call from Bodala Fulani settlement in Guri LGA that there was a misunderstanding between some Hausa and Fulani people along Guri-Adiyani feeder road.

“And as a result, one Abubakar Dauda, aged 38, of Yalari quarters of Guri town from Hausa community sustained machete cuts on his back, head and both hands.

“The victim was rushed to Hadejia General Hospital by the police where he died while receiving treatment.

“One Usman Isah, aged 30, of Bodala Fulani settlement was arrested, Jinjiri said.

He added that the police had dispatched reinforcement to the area to prevent possible breach of peace. (NAN)

