At least, one persons have been reportedly killed in an early morning pipeline explosion at the Iyana-Odo, Isheri-Olofin area of Alimosho in Lagos.

The explosion which started at 7:30 am on Thursday, was reportedly caused by the activities of petroleum pipeline vandals in the area.

It was gathered the vandals had opened up a pipeline in the area to syphon petroleum product with a valve the previous night.

A prophet who owned a white garment church in the area, had taken his male client to a river close to the area for spiritual cleansing, against the warning of neighbours who had noticed petroleum product spilled by the vandals.

Many escape death in Anambra multiple crash



He had as part of the cleansing process lite a candle which ignited the fire, killing the client, while he sustained 70 degree burns.

According to LASEMA, the injured is said to be receiving treatment at the Igando General Hospital.

The Public Affairs Officer for LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor said: “ one dead, bagged and handed over to SEHMU. The other with 70 degree burns was deposited at Igando General Hospital and being attended to.”

Lamenting the incessant cases of pipeline vandalism in the area, a resident said the activities of the vandals was one too many.

While calling for urgent steps to be taken to end the illegal activities of petroleum vandals, a resident of the area, Mr. Philip implicated security personnel saying they were in the know of the illegal act.

Philip said, ” security officials know the boys who vandalise pipelines in the area, I even hear they settle them to cover up their illegal trade.”

The fire which raged for hours also destroyed the plank link bridge in the community.

It was gathered that the ruptured pipeline is owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

