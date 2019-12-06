Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, said that the arrest Omoyele Sowore, Convener, #RevolutionNow Protest, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare in a courtroom on Friday ‘is unacceptable’ and that ‘it is a rape on the sanctity of the court.’

Atiku in a statement on Friday decried the way the Department of State Service (DSS), on Friday, re-arrested Sowore saying that those invovle d in ‘the maltreatment of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu and the desecration of her court, and indeed the Nigerian judiciary must be sanctioned to the highest extent permissible by our laws.

He also said that: ‘Nigeria is not a dictatorship. We are a democracy, no matter how inconvenient this fact the powers that have forced themselves on us.’

We are praying for our President Muhammadu Buhari – Train commuters



He said: “Never in the history of Nigerian democracy has a judge been treated in such a disdainful and brazen attack on not just her person and office, but on the entire judiciary. This is unacceptable. It is a rape on the sanctity of the court.

“Nigeria is not a dictatorship. We are a democracy, no matter how inconvenient this fact is to the powers that have forced themselves on us.

“I call for an immediate inquiry to be set up to identify those responsible for the maltreatment meted out to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu and the desecration of her court, and indeed the Nigerian judiciary. They must be sanctioned to the highest extent permissible by our laws.

“I further call for all law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to immediately respect not just the court order made by Justice Ojukwu, but the order of any court in Nigeria, on any detainee, be it Omoyele Sowore, Sambo Dasuki or Ibrahim Zakzaky, among others.

“We cannot have a situation where our government is quick to obey foreign court orders and even quicker to disobey domestic court orders. This is symptomatic of a mindset that is servile to foreign powers and brutal to Nigerians.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

