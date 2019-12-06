Janet Nnochiri, (not real name), is one of thousands of people who have lived with HIV their whole lives. She is part of the generation born in the 90s when it was difficult to prevent mother-to-child transmission, but the fact that HIV-positive babies could survive to adulthood is a sign of great victory.

Nnochori narrated that her own relatives considered her saliva to be poisonous, and that was heartbreaking “When am I going to die?” asked Janet Nnochiri when she was told she was HIV-positive. In her 14-year-old mind, it was not a question of if but when and she was terrified.

“I was so angry. I felt betrayed and it was like I was paying for my parent’s mistakes,” adds Nnochiri, who is now 26. She said that although people are enlightened today on matters of HIV, stigma still exists.

She attributes denial and stigma to the acute depression and suicidal tendencies she experienced. Ms Nnochiri remembers her relatives sidelining her because of her HIV status.

“Things were tough back then, and I remember when suicidal tendencies and depression took a toll and for a while, it was a nosedive.

I remember attempting suicide on several occasions but clearly, I was either very poor at it or it was just not yet my time. There was a time a relative asked me to use my cup since considered my saliva to be poisonous, this broke my heart,” she said.

According to her, dating has not been easy and having dated an HIV-negative person, she insists on disclosure of status to partners.

“I dated a person who was negative to whom I disclosed my status. In such situations, I am always prepared for anything, be it rejection or acceptance, I accept it as it comes. The trick is not to expect so much out of the disclosure because people react differently to such news,” she added.

She advised that testing before engaging in sex is very important. “Getting that test is vital. Just because someone looks “healthy” doesn’t mean that they are, this is where a lot of people go wrong. Luckily, today you can even do a home test. You do not have to go all the way to the hospital. Just buy the kit and do it with your partner,” she added.

On December 1, every year, the international community comes together to mark World AIDS Day.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has said the reduced funding for AIDS response was a threat to the progress already made in tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa.

In a message to commemorate the day, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, raised concerns over the coverage of HIV services.

She said that women and girls were still at higher risks of infection due to several issues including gender based violence, harmful social and cultural practices.

While noting that 1.1 million people were infected with HIV every year in Africa, she urged African governments and donors to keep investing in AIDS response, influence national health policies and ensure universal access to HIV services in order to end AIDS by the year 2030.

She said that this year’s theme is “communities make the difference”, in recognition of the essential roles that local leaders, networks of people living with HIV, peer educators, community health workers, civil society organizations and grassroot activists play in the AIDS response.

The mesage read: “Communities ensure that the response remains relevant, grounded and centred on people.

“Of the estimated 26 million people living with HIV in Africa in 2018, four out of five (81%) get tested, two out of three (64%) get treatment, and one out of two (52%) achieve viral suppression with no risk of infecting others.

“Across the Region, new HIV infections continue to decline, and we are making progress towards elimination of maternal-to-child-transmission of HIV. Key to this work, are millions of community members, many of whom are living with or affected by HIV.

“Countries like Rwanda and South Africa have shown how trained peers or community health workers can deliver rapid diagnostic tests with same day results, enabling more people to know their HIV status.

“Initiatives across the Region show that people are more likely to continue with HIV treatment when peer educators counsel and support each other.

“Community members in Benin, mentor mothers in Lesotho, adherence groups in Mozambique, community pharmacists in Nigeria, and adolescent treatment supporters in Zimbabwe continue to improve linkages to care, adherence to treatment and overall well-being of people living with HIV.

In Zambia, an intensive door-to-door effort in selected peri-urban communities by community health workers, to promote and provide a range of HIV and health services has achieved the 90-90-90 testing and treatment targets and dramatically reduced new HIV infections by 30% in the target communities.

“Together, we must address several challenges to end AIDS by 2030. Funding for the AIDS response is reducing, putting our progress at risk.

The coverage of HIV services is still not universal – those in greatest need suffer the most. Adolescent girls and young women continue to be at higher risk of HIV infection due to gender inequalities, gender-based violence, early marriage, transactional sexual relationships and other harmful cultural practices. Men are less likely to take an HIV test and to initiate HIV treatment.

“Most children living with HIV are not accessing treatment. Stigma and marginalization persist, especially among those at highest risk of infection.

“Overcoming these challenges requires a community-led approach, reaching beyond health facilities. Communities must be empowered to drive change by increasing their access to knowledge, rights and power.

“As WHO, we recommend a mix of approaches for testing, including community-based testing, self-testing and provider-assisted referral to reach people at highest risk.

“We also recommend that countries train and mobilize community health workers, including people living with HIV, to provide decentralized and differentiated HIV care and treatment.

Today, I call on governments and donors to continue investing in the AIDS response in Africa. The recent replenishment of the Global Fund was a welcome demonstration of global solidarity.

In closing, communities are the heart of the HIV response and I ask that you continue to advocate for universal access to HIV services, to help create demand for HIV services, to influence national HIV policies, and to provide HIV prevention and treatment to those you serve. You are making the difference, to end AIDS in our lifetime.

