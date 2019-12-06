Sahara reporters founder, Omoyele Sowore, and Olawale Bakare have been rearrested by the Department of State Services after a stand-off that lasted almost two hours at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday on account of fresh charges.

Supporters of the duo had resisted attempts by men of the DSS to arrest them in the court.

Breaking: DSS tries to rearrest Omoyele Sowore



The Nation reports that after waiting in the court for about two hours after the attempt their lawyer, Femi Falana, who had denied knowledge of such fresh charges, led them downstairs where armed DSS personel were waiting.

Falana told them they could not arrest within the premises of the court.

They moved towards the gate the court, and after some arguments, Sowore and Bakare were eventually taken to the DSS facility in Falana’s car driven by a DSS personnel and escorted by several other DSS trucks.

