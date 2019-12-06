The Department of State services (DSS) has tried to rearrest Rights Activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Convener, #RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore at the federal high court in Abuja.

Sowore

He regained freedom yesterday after more than three months that he was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS)

Reports have it that the DSS officers stormed the Abuja Division of the court on Friday morning to attempt to take Sowore into custody

Mr Sowore was released after Ijeoma Ojukwu, the federal judge handling his treasonable felony trial, insisted that her November 6 order must be complied with and Mr Sowore must be released from custody or senior officials of the SSS would be held in criminal contempt.

It was not immediately learnt why the SSS deployed its operatives to the court to re arrest Sowore.

Sowore was arrested and charged to court by the Nigerian government for planning a nationwide tagged #RevolutionNow..

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the DSS to release Sowore, within 24 hours.

The DSS had on a couple of occasions acknowledged that it had received an earlier court order to release Sowore but said they could not just let him go without proper documentation to the appropriate sureties.

The DSS on Thursday, said it did not violate the court order on the release of Omoyele Sowore, Olawale Bakare.

Counsel to the DSS, Hassan Liman, SAN, made the remark in an interview with newsmen shortly after the Federal High Court sitting in the ongoing trial in Abuja.

Sowore, alongside Bakare, is being charged by the DSS with treasonable felony, money laundering, among others.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had, on Nov. 6, signed the release warrant of the defendants and ordered the DSS to make available all the necessary documents that would help to facilitate in the defence of the duo’s trial.

But on Thursday, Justice Ojukwu had condemned the security outfit’s attitude to court order, directing it to release Sowore and Bakare within 24 hours.

The judge then adjourned till Dec. 6 for trial continuation.

“I want to say once again that the DSS has not at any time refused or failed to comply with the court order.

“What we have done today is to go a step further to say that the DSS no longer want Mr. Sowore in their custody.

“That is what we are saying,” he said.

Liman explained that “when somebody is granted bail, he is expected to be released to the main person that has served as his surety.”

According to him, nobody, I repeat, has gone to the DSS to take Mr. Sowore and co. on bail.

“The court has made an order to release them forthwith.

“But the DSS has not refused, at anytime, to comply with court order

“And that is why the DSS filed an application today that they no longer want them in their custody,” he added.

Liman, however, assured that Sowore and Bakare would be released based on the order of the case and as soon as they meet the terms of bail condition.

“When you come tomorrow, you will know if that has been complied with or not,” he told the journalists.





