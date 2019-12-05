Gusau – The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the 19 commissioner -nominees earlier sent to it by Gov. Bello Matawalle.

The Assembly also confirmed 28 nominees as Special Advisers to the

Governor at a screening exercise during plenary.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Gov. Matawalle had on Tuesday sent the list of the Commissioner-nominees and Special Advisers to the state’s House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

NAN further reports that the lawmakers unanimously considered and approved the nominees as members of the state executive council.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, who presided over the exercise, said the lawmakers confirmed the nominees as they were impressed at the screening.

NAN also reports that one of the Commissioners-nominee, Alhaji Jamilu Aliyu and a Special Adviser-nominee, Lukman Bisalla Majidadi were conspicuously absent during the screening exercise.(NAN)

