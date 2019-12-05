The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has filed 11 count charge before the Code of Conduct Tribunal Abuja bordering on official misconduct against the Acting Registrar of Corporate Affairs Commission, Lady Azuka Obiageli.

A statement by the Head, Press & Public Relations Officer of Code of Conduct Tribunal, Ibraheem Al-Hassan, said the tribunal has fixed December 18 for Obiageli’s arraignment at the tribunal.

It said that the Chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal, Mr. Danladi Y. Umar, on November 27, 2019 approved December 18 for the arraignment of Acting Registrar of Corporate Affairs Commission, Lady Azuka Obiageli.

Though the details of offences and misconducts allegedly committed by Lady Obiageli were not disclosed, the Bureau of Code of Conduct stated that she has contravened the provisions of paragraph 1, 9 and 11 (1) (a), (2), of the fifth scheduled, part 1 and punishable under paragraph 18 (1) and (2) of the Constitution.

It stated that the 11 counts charge, “which borders on alleged infraction of asset declarations and summons were personally served on Lady Azuka Obiageli on Tuesday.

The charge was signed by the operative of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Musa Ibrahim Usman, who is the prosecutor on November 20, 2019, on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Also to be arraigned same December 18 is one Mohammed Hussaini Al-Hassan, a Deputy Director of Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports.

Al-Hassan is indicted on two counts charge jointly signed on July 17, 2017 by Omotolani Kolawole Esq and Fatima Danjuma Ali Esq, the Prosecutors.

