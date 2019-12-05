Lagos – YouTube on Thursday released YouTube Rewind, to celebrate the biggest moments and trending videos on YouTube in 2019.

Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communication Officer and Public Affairs Manager for Google West Africa, said in Lagos that the top trending videos in Nigeria for 2019 reflected the nation’s love of sports and entertainment.

Kola-Ogunlade said that the top three trending videos in Nigeria were Commander by Mark Angel Comedy; Aiyetoro Episode 1 by SCENEONE TV; and UEFA Champions League – Liverpool vs Barcelona highlights by SuperSport.

Senate, Reps pass 2020 budget, increase to ₦10.59trn

He said that beyond the affinity for entertainment and sports, the 2019 list also revealed that Nigerians were turning to YouTube to keep up with trending news stories.

”The BBC Africa Documentary – Sex for Grades undercover and Ynaija’s interview with celebrity Photographer, Busola Dakolo, made it as top trending videos.

”YouTube also released the list of top trending music videos for the year. Topping the list is the official video of Zlatan and Burna Boy – Killin Dem.

”The official Blow My Mind music video by Davido featuring Chris Brown and Rudeboys’ Reason With Me official video follow on the list, ’’ Kola-Ogunlade said in a statement.

According to him, the top trending videos on YouTube for 2019 were based on views, shares, comments, likes and more.

He said that YouTube Rewind brought together the biggest viral videos featuring today’s biggest YouTube stars, mainstream and current affairs personalities.

He said that YouTube’s Rewind video had taken on a fresh look and feel in 2019.

“Featuring a montage of clips from the top videos, channels and moments of the year as well as the latest release from Glass Animals, featuring artistes on the rise, Denzel Curry,’’ Kola-Ogunlade said.

He, however, said that the Top 15 Videos watched in Nigeria in 2019, excluding major music labels were Mark Angel Comedy – COMMANDER (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 193) Scene one TV, Aiyetoro Town Episode 1

He mentioned UPGRADE SuperSport – UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs Barcelona Highlights;

GhenGhen Jokes – INTERVIEW (ATIKU OR BUHARI), among others.

Kola-Ogunlade noted that the top 15 Music Videos watched by Nigerians included Zlatan featuring Burna Boy – Killin Dem (Official Music Video).

He also mentioned On A Spaceship Davido featuring Chris Brown – Blow My Mind (Official Video), Rudeboy – Reason With Me (Official Video), among others. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

