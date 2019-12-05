Abuja – The House of Representatives on Thursday passed (2020 budget) the 2020 Appropriation Bill of more than ₦10 . 59 trillion against the initial amount of ₦10 . 33 trillion presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

2020 budget President Buhari presenting the 2020 appropriation bill to the National Assembly

Also the Senate, on Thursday at plenary, passed the 2020 budget of N10.594 trillion as against N10.33 trillion presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on Oct. 8.

Buhari had on Oct. 8, presented the 2020 budget of N10.33 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly for approval.

The budget was accompanied by the Finance Bill which the President also presented to the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

Aba residents hail Orji Kalu’s 12-year prison sentence

The house passed the bill after considering the report of the Committee on Appropriations presented by the Chairman, Rep. Muktar Betara (APC-Borno) during the Committee of Supply.

The ₦10.33 trillion budget was presented on Oct. 8 by Buhari before a joint session of the National Assembly with both chambers of the assembly assuring Nigerians of passage before the end of the year.

The report, however, reflected the total sum of N10,594,362,364,830, indicating an increase of about ₦260 billion.

Presenting the report, Betara said “that the house do consider the Report of the Committee on Appropriations on a Bill for an Act to authorise the issue from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation the total sum of ₦10,594,362,364,830.

“Of which ₦560,470,82,235 is for Statutory Transfers; ₦2,725,498,930,000 is for Debt Service; ₦4,842,974,600,640 is for Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure; while the sum of ₦2,465,418,006,955 is for contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure for the year ending on Dec. 31, 2020.”

The initial amount allocated to Statutory Transfers was ₦556.7 billion reflecting an increase of about ₦3.77 billion, while the initial allocation to Debt Service was ₦2.45 trillion, reflecting an increase of about ₦28 billion.

The Recurrent (non-debt) Expenditure was initially put at ₦4.88 trillion and reflected a decrease of about ₦4 million.

The house would transmit the Appropriation Bill to the president for assent .

Also the Senate, on Thursday at p lenary, passed the 2020 budget of N10.594 trillion as against N10.33 trillion presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on Oct. 8.

The passage followed the consideration and adoption of the report of Senate Committee on Appropriation.

Presenting the report of the Appropriation Committee at plenary, Committee Chairman, Sen. Barau Jibril(APC-Kano), said the committee adopted the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) as approved by the National Assembly.

He said the committee worked harmoniously with the Executive in processing the bill especially in additional revenue projection to fund critical projects.

He said the increase in the budget was to allow for interventions in areas like national security, road infrastructure, mines and steel development, health, social needs among others.

Following clause-by clause consideration of the report, at the Committee of the Whole, the Senate having resolved back to plenary passed the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

The breakdown of the budget is, Aggregate Expenditure, N10.594 trillion, Statutory transfers, N560 billion, Debt service, N2.725 trillion, Recurrent Expenditure, N4.842 trillion, Capital Expenditure, N2.465 trillion, Fiscal Deficit, N2.28 trillion and Deficit/GDP 1.52 per cent.

The lawmakers adopted a daily crude production rate of 2.18 million barrels, as proposed by the executive.

It, however, adopted 57 dollars oil benchmark as against the executive proposal of 55 dollars.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, thanked his colleagues for their efforts on the budget, saying the success recorded was in conjunction with the House of Representatives.

He said the National Assembly has provided the executive what it needed to implement the budget.

Lawan expressed hope that the implementation of the budget would be faster, noting that the National Assembly would do well in its oversight functions.

He said the National Assembly would ensure that Nigerians get what they desired from government.

The senate, thereafter, adjourned plenary till Tuesday, Oct. 10

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

