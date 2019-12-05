The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has slammed the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),for its comments that the recent wedding ceremony of a daughter of the state governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in Mauritius was an act of “insensitivity”.

Describing the PDP’s views as puerile, myopic, and avoidable, the APC in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye, noted that “sincere and informed people are aware that parents exercise control over the choice of venue for the traditional marriages of their children. Thereafter, the young couple decides where to host or celebrate with their friends.”

While noting that the APC-led government in Ondo State would not be distracted by feeble and ill-conceived arguments from groups or parties in its pursuit of better living condition for the people, the party wondered why “the PDP, in its desperation to score political points, also accused the APC-led government of being “anti-people”.

“We sympathise with the opposition party over its inability to confess that the government, through performance, has decimated and deflated the strength of the PDP in Ondo State.

“How can you accuse a government that has improved on healthcare delivery; employed hundreds of workers; pays salaries and pensions; constructed and rehabilitated roads and schools across the three senatorial districts as an anti-people?

“The APC has a social contract with the good people of Ondo State to improve on healthcare delivery; promote agricultural revolution; and develop an enviable road network, which is prerequisite for industrial development.

“We wish to appeal to the opposition parties to upgrade their knowledge of issues and approach to criticisms. Everything should be done in the overall interest of the state.

“The APC calls for robust and productive criticisms from any political party that cherishes the development and betterment of our dear state. The crux of our party is development in a peaceful atmosphere.

“We hesitate to celebrate our applauded leaps in areas where the PDP failed while in the saddle; we chose to be modest about the gains of our sincere efforts to rebuild the once battered glory of the Sunshine State,” the APC spokesman said.



